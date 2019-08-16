Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,467 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.32% of Boot Barn worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 22.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 12.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 934,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $14,318,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 479,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.28. 20,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,744. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

