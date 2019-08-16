Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,672,000 after purchasing an additional 346,263 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $135.95. 72,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $145.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

