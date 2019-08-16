Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 72,953 Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,245,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,785,000 after buying an additional 55,174 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,140,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,146,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,150,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after buying an additional 183,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after buying an additional 74,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after buying an additional 74,781 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,277,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $49.94. 27,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

