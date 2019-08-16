Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 1st quarter worth $89,000.

Get Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,471. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.