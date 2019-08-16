Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 33,566 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 33,566 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMT. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 980,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 76,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

