Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Glaukos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Glaukos by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,825,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,465,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 837,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 511,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $780,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,596 shares of company stock worth $1,612,742. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.49. Glaukos Corp has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -169.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GKOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

