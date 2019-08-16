Laura Barbrook Sells 15,261 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Stock

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $64,248.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $64,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.22. 74,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,531. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.78. Avon Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AVP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avon Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Avon Products by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 591,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avon Products by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 385,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 136,221 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,003,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avon Products by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after buying an additional 1,659,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avon Products by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,787,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 436,321 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

