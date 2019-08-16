Laurentian Trims Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Target Price to C$13.00

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective decreased by Laurentian from C$18.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRX. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.33.

TSE HRX opened at C$17.80 on Monday. Heroux Devtek has a 52-week low of C$11.05 and a 52-week high of C$20.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $710.88 million and a PE ratio of 24.45.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$157.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heroux Devtek will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Gravel sold 3,300 shares of Heroux Devtek stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.86, for a total value of C$55,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,921 shares in the company, valued at C$723,648.06.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

