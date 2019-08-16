Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223,567 shares during the quarter. Lear makes up approximately 2.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.28% of Lear worth $534,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lear by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Lear by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in Lear by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.24. 27,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.42. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $176.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

