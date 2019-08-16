Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 321,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $225.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,833.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

