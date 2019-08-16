Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given “Buy” Rating at Oak Ridge Finl.

Oak Ridge Finl. reissued their buy rating on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,970. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $320.16 million and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $51,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,528 shares of company stock worth $1,742,805 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 574,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 384,980 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.