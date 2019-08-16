Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Legg Mason have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflect lower expenses, partially offset by fall in revenues. Legg Mason's strategic acquisitions are anticipated to boost top-line growth. Further, its focus on expanding product offerings bode well for the long term. Also, increasing revenues due to higher assets under management remain a tailwind. However, continued equity AUM outflows may pose a threat to achieving steady overall net inflows. Elevated costs due to investment in restructuring activities and rising compensation costs might deter bottom line growth. Also, unsustainable capital deployment activities keep us apprehensive.”

LM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

LM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. 10,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 80,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

