Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Desjardins

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE LNF traded down C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.06. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,554. Leon’s Furniture has a 12 month low of C$14.01 and a 12 month high of C$18.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

