Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,387,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 4,963,700 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 691,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 775,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,197. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.