Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. 35,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 277,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 30.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 127,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 148.4% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 95,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 549,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 123,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 55,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

