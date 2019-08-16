Libra Credit (LBA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.67 Million

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Libra Credit token can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, UEX and Bibox. During the last week, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Libra Credit has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00267179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.01305189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022659 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Libra Credit Token Profile

Libra Credit launched on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Libra Credit Token Trading

Libra Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Libra Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Libra Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

