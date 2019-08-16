Lightpaycoin Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Lightpaycoin has a total market cap of $42,508.00 and $167.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00270004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.01311496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00095838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Coin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

