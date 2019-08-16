Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,360,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,360,280.

Shares of LNR stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,130. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.36. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$37.34 and a 52 week high of C$67.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNR. CIBC lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$56.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

