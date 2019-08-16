Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,111. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 79.9% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 129,580 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.