LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,025.00

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $12,025.00 and $10.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiteBitcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 469.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.