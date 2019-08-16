Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $25,307.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,439.07 or 2.11197219 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00028073 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,467,609 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

