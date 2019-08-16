LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $5,324.00 and $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,837.13 or 2.15824273 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028080 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

