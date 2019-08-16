Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.51. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 84,916 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$8.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $414.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.53.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

