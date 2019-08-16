LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LOGC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. 963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,834. The company has a market capitalization of $213.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

