Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

LONE stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Lonestar Resources US has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 million, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 229,917 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.