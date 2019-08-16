Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 6,490 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Steris during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Steris by 10,733.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Steris by 27.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 119,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $15,774,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,387 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $185,705.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,351 shares of company stock worth $50,364,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $156.12.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

