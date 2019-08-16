Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,498 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $31,958,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,622,000 after buying an additional 945,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,884,000 after buying an additional 177,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,878,000 after buying an additional 99,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 217,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $223,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $834,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.