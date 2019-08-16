Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $2.86 Million in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $15,841,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $9,460,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 426.3% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 510,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 269.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 420,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 306,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after buying an additional 298,710 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Sunday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,449,070.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,702.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,112,051.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,282.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.42 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

