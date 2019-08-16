Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 11,650 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Rexnord by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 690,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 132,929 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,984,000 after buying an additional 67,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,209,000.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 76,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $2,167,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,601.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $146,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,628.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,727 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,529 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

