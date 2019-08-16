Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 9,050 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLHR stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In other Herman Miller news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 14,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $640,701.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $156,679.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $187,041.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,094. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLHR. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

