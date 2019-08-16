Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 295,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,473,462. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

