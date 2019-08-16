M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $677.60

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $677.60 and traded as low as $675.32. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $675.32, with a volume of 592 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 672.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 677.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.79 million and a P/E ratio of 69.49.

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

