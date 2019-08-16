Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MX. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of MX opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,025,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 264,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 107,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $861,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 563,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,506 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

