Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Shares Purchased by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,204,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,389 shares during the quarter. Manchester United makes up about 3.4% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 27.88% of Manchester United worth $201,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 1,654.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 65.3% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Manchester United stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. 1,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,498. The company has a market cap of $707.43 million, a P/E ratio of 124.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Manchester United PLC has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United PLC will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

