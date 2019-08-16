Mark Almeida Sells 27,236 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.29. 580,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $220.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

