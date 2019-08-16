Marrone Bio Innovations’ (MBII) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

“We have not yet incorporated the effect of the financing and the proposed acquisition in our model. If, and when, the transaction closes, we believe that the company’s revenues for 2019 should be expected to be higher, relative to our current expectation, by single-digit millions. Currently, we are projecting MBII to generate revenues of $30.3M in 2019. We expect revenues to reach $160.7M in 2025, growing at a six-year CAGR of 32.0%, relative to 2019 levels. We are estimating gross margin to stay at 55-56% level for the next several years.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MBII. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Aegis started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.34 on Monday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 193.23% and a negative net margin of 86.09%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.