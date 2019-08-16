Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 506.67 ($6.62).

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of LON MSLH traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 646 ($8.44). 164,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 402.80 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 693.50 ($9.06). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 641.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 615.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.