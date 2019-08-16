MarteXcoin (MXT) Price Tops $0.0186 on Major Exchanges

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $66,396.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006732 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000658 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00083044 BTC.

MarteXcoin (CRYPTO:MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,574,668 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum.

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

