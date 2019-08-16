Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $254.77

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $254.77 and last traded at $253.95, with a volume of 3641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.37.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.07.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,869 shares of company stock worth $3,622,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.