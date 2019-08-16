Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 107,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Masonite International by 63.6% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.