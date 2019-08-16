Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTRX. ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $504.24 million, a PE ratio of 124.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 100.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 717,743 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $9,679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 68.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 467,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at $7,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after buying an additional 224,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.