Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Trading Down 12%

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) dropped 12% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.60 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.60 ($0.43), approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.06 ($0.48).

The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 million and a PE ratio of 27.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

