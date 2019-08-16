Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price lifted by Pi Financial from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Maverix Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.30 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

CVE MMX remained flat at $C$5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 110,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

