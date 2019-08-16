Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Spec Overwgt at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Maverix Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.39. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.77. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$6.96.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.90 million.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.