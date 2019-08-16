MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Down 1.4%

MaxCyte Inc (LON:MXCT) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 120.25 ($1.57), approximately 1,063 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05.

About MaxCyte (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based medicines and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

