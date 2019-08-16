MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Director Jacques Tapiero Sells 2,500 Shares

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $423,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $169.44. 14,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.87. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $170.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,524,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

