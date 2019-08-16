Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.23.

MCD opened at $218.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.96. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

