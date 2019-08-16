MCO Price Up 2.1% This Week (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, MCO has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Gate.io and Liqui. MCO has a total market cap of $69.30 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.27 or 0.04897460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000239 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z, OKEx, Liqui, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Bittrex, Cobinhood, DDEX, Coinrail, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, EXX, Cashierest, ABCC, BigONE, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

