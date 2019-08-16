Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Medallia in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Medallia in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.