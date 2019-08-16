MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Update

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,389,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 5,072,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Michael Fernandez purchased 64,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,392,766.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 164,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 128,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 37,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,138,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 5,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $48.77.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.71 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

